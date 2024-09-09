 Madhya Pradesh: Nine Drown In Separate Incidents; CM Mohan Yadav Announces Ex-Gratia
Five persons drowned in the Betwa River in different ghat areas in Vidisha district and four including two sisters drowned in district Damoh, officials said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 10:44 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A jawan of the Special Armed Force (SAF) was among nine persons who drowned in separate incidents in Vidisha and Damoh districts of the state, officials said on Monday. CM has announced the ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh to the families.

Five persons drowned in the Betwa River in different ghat areas in Vidisha district and four including two sisters drowned in district Damoh, officials said. The incidents occurred on Sunday, and some bodies were retrieved on Monday morning, they said.

The drownings occurred at Bangla, Rangai and Barri ghats, an official said. Harendra Chouhan (30), a constable with the 23rd battalion of the SAF, and Sandeep (26) drowned on Sunday evening, SDERF commandant Rashmi Dubey said.

Dubey said the SDERF also retrieved the bodies of Ankit Ahirwar (18) and Krishna Ahirwar (19), who drowned at Rangai Ghat on Sunday.

In village Dumar of district Damoh four including two sisters drowned in a pond situated in the village.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of doctor was fished out by SDERF team at 9.30 am on Monday, which was 18 hours after he drowned in Digambar waterfall in Sehore on Sunday evening.

The 28-year-old Dr Ashwin Krishnan Iyer had gone on a picnic with his friends. According to SDOP Shashank Gurjar, Dr Iyer swam towards deep water and drowned. When police were informed, they pressed NDERF teams into service. The body was handed over to relatives after post-mortem.

