Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 12:48 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Niece gives birth to girl, happy fuel pump owner gives extra petrol for free

Rajendra Sainani said he gave out 5 to 10 per cent extra petrol for four hours for the past three days ending Friday.
PTI
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): An elated fuel pump owner gave extra petrol to customers in Betul in Madhya Pradesh after his hearing and speech-impaired niece gave birth to a girl.

Rajendra Sainani said he gave out 5 to 10 per cent extra petrol for four hours for the past three days ending Friday.

"I am overwhelmed with joy as my hearing and speech-impaired niece gave birth to a girl child on October 9. I gave 10 per cent extra petrol from 9am to 11am and from 5pm to 7 pm between October 13 and October 15, and 5 per cent extra petrol for purchase worth Rs 100 and 10 per cent extra for purchase between Rs 200 to Rs 500," he explained.

He said he had raised his niece Shikha after his brother Gopaldas died.

Petrol was retailing at Rs 113.99 in Betul.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 12:49 AM IST
