Madhya Pradesh: NIA conducts raid in Seoni, two detained

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained two of the accused of terror funding case linked to ISIS from Seoni city on Saturday, the police said.

The NIA has registered a case in the year 2022, against the three accused. It was alleged that the three have hatched a conspiracy to further terrorist activities of banned organisation Islamic State of Syria and Iraq (ISIS) and to disturb the unity, security and sovereignty of the country and to wage war against India.

SP Seoni Ramji Shrivastava, told Free Press that the NIA team have detained the three accused from the city. The NIA first interrogated the three in Seoni and later released one of the accused Akram, but they have detained the two accused and took them away.

The NIA have detained Mohammad Aziz and Shoeb from the city. One of the accused runs a Madarsa and another runs a furniture shop.

Sources informed that the NIA have seized huge number of books, electronic devices like mobile phones, hard disc, pen drive, SD card and many other documents from the houses of both the accused.

The SP added that the NIA have shared the information to the police that the two are involved in terror funding in the case registered in 2022, in New Delhi.

