Madhya Pradesh: NGOs should be used to allay corona fear, suggests advisory committee

The advisory committee set up to deal with the spread of the corona pandemic met for the first time on Thursday. The committee members appreciated the work done by the government and gave a few suggestions.

Nobel Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi said public awareness campaign about the disease should be launched through voluntary organisations.

Some social evils have come to light because of the spread of the virus, he said, adding that, strict action should be taken to prevent children from watching porn sites.

It is because of long haul of social distancing that children have become prone to watching porn sites, and awareness is necessary to stop it, he said.

Former chief secretary Nirmala Buch said the poor should be advised to test for the disease. People are afraid of the coronavirus, and it is necessary to make a long-term plan to allay that fear, she said.

Former IPS officer Sarabjeet Singh said the system should be improved after the lockdown and arrangements for labourers made.

Attention should be paid to stop criminals from taking advantage of the situation, he said.

Social worker Ramendra Singh said something should be done to provide jobs to the tribal and other people after the lockdown.

The number of entrants to old age homes and girls’ care centres should not go up, and for this, work should be done through committees at ward-level, he said.

Nawal Kishore Shukla said special attention should be paid to the isolation centres that a corona patient may not suffer from psychological problems.

Arrangements for entertainment should be made at the isolation centres, he said.

Dr Deepak Shukla said masks and other equipment thrown into dustbins should be properly disposed of.

Similarly, Dr Nishant Khare said something should be done to deal with psychological problems of corona patients.

Mukesh Maud laid stress on home quarantine and Rajesh Sethi spoke about making arrangements for treatment at small places.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told the advisory committee that the poor were provided with ration for three months. Work is being done with all precautions and the suggestions made by the committee will be implemented, he said.