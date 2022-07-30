Madhya Pradesh: Newly-elected sarpanch’s hubby burnt alive over electoral enmity

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Husband of Panasi Gram Panchayat sarpanch was burnt alive following election-related enmity on Thursday night in Rewa. Irked over the murder, villagers later blocked the road.

Rewa Superintendent of Police Navnit Bhasin told Free Press, "FSL team is still on the spot. No one has been arrested so far. Heavy force has been pressed to avoid any untoward incidence."

According to reports, a charred corpse was recovered from a poultry farm under Janeh police station of Rewa.

The body was later identified as of Jitendra Singh Patel, husband of Panasi Gram Panchayat sarpanch Brijraj Kumari.

Police suspect electoral rivalry as the reason behind the murder. No one has been arrested so far.

On Thursday, Brijraj Kumari's husband Jitendra Singh had gone to the poultry farm and did not return. Family members thought that he had stayed there for the night.

When he did not return even in the morning, family members rushed to the spot and found the poultry farm afire.

Sources claimed that Jitendra was tied to a chair and given electric shocks by accused. Later, they poured kerosene and set him afire to erase evidence. An empty kerosene can was also found at the spot.

The body was found tied with electric wire.