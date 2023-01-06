Madhya Pradesh: Newborn’s body found in drain shocks people in Gwalior

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Newborn’s body found in drain shocks people in Gwalior

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
Representative Image
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a newborn was found in Swarna Rekha Nullah near Nadi Gate under Inderganj police station in the city, the police said on Friday. The incident sent shockwaves through the area.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and took out the body of the newborn from the drain and sent it for post-mortem.

The police will take further action only after getting the post-mortem report. A mechanic who sets up his makeshift workshop daily found the body of the newborn and informed the police about it. The police have begun to inquire into the case.

When the mechanic saw the body, he thought that it would be a doll because water in the drain was flowing very fast. Nevertheless, when the water flow stopped, he found it to be the body of a newborn baby.

Town inspector of Inderganj, Anil Bhadoria, said that he had received information about the incident over phone and sent a police team to the spot. The police are inquiring into the case, he said.

