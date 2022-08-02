Madhya Pradesh: New teachers will have to work for at least 3 years in rural areas

Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in progress at Mantralaya in Bhopal on Tuesday. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A newly-recruited teacher of the school education department will have to work in rural schools for at least three years. A teacher will have to spend at least 10 years of his entire career in rural areas.

This is a part of the new transfer policy of the school education department approved by the state Cabinet on Tuesday given the needs arising out of the special circumstances of the School Education department.

The Cabinet had met at Mantralaya under the chairmanship by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Briefing journalists about the new transfer policy, state government spokesperson Home minister Narottam Mishra said that the new transfer policy would be effective from session 2023-24.

The transfer process for all cadres would be completed between March 31 and May 15. It would be mandatory to apply online through the portal. Voluntary transfers would also be done online only.

As per the policy, relieving and joining action will be done online. Once the voluntary transfer is done, the transfer cannot be done for three years except in special circumstances. It will be ensured that no school is without teachers.

In the new transfer policy, priority will be given to administrative transfer and then voluntary transfer.

Teachers posted in an institution, especially in urban areas, for 10 years or more, would be posted in schools with no teachers or rural areas facing a shortage of teachers.

Other features

Teachers who have three years to retire or are suffering from serious illness or disability to be exempted from transfer

Teachers not to be posted in the personal staff of elected public representatives

There will be no voluntary transfer to Excellence Schools, Model Schools and CM Rise Schools

Voluntary transfer applications for the posts of principal/assistant director or posts senior to them will be accepted online

The transfer of first-class officers will be done in coordination with the approval of the Chief Minister