Madhya Pradesh: New regulations may sound death knell for bidi industry

BHOPAL: The bidi industry in the state, which is already reeling under the impact of low excise duty on filterless cigarettes, may be in for a fatal blow in the form of the new regulations. The new rules notified on December 31, 2020, under the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, will come into force on February 1 pan-India.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the hubs of the bidi industry, which has its roots in the Bundelkhand-Mahakaushal regions of the state extending from Sagar to Jabalpur. Thanks to the ample supply of Tendu leaves, which form the outer covering of bidis, the region had emerged as the biggest centre for bidi manufacturing in the state.

The industry, which gives gainful employment to lakhs of people, was at its peak in the 1980s. Thereafter, due to the state government's regulations and restrictions, it increasingly moved to West Bengal and other states in the eastern and southern parts of the country.

The new rules have many provisions that would sound the death knell for the bidi industry. ccording to the new rules, bidi manufacturers will not be allowed to display the name of their brand on the wrappers. Besides, retailers are also prohibited from displaying bundles of bidis at their counter. This clearly means that buyers will not know if the outlet is selling bidis or not. Moreover, they will not be able to know which shop is selling their preferred brand.