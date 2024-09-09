 Madhya Pradesh: New Policy For Elderly 'Vradh Jan Rajya Niti' In Offing
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: New Policy For Elderly 'Vradh Jan Rajya Niti' In Offing

Madhya Pradesh: New Policy For Elderly 'Vradh Jan Rajya Niti' In Offing

The proposal envisages for better health care needs of the elderly, to protect them from becoming victim of cyber fraud and more.

Rajan RaikwarUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: New Policy For Elderly 'Vradh Jan Rajya Niti' In Offing | Photo: Pexels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Social Justice department is working on a proposal to frame a new policy for the elderly in Madhya Pradesh. The proposal envisages for better health care needs of the elderly, to protect them from becoming victim of cyber fraud, to protect their interests in terms of ownership of property, rehabilitation issue etc.

At present, the proposal is in the discussion phase. The proposal also envisages to increase the number of shelter homes for the old in the state. The need to frame a new policy for the elderly was first felt in 1999 when state had formed the ‘Vradh Jan Rajya Niti’ to protect the interests of the elderly people. This means that state is drafting new policy for the elderly after a gap of 25 years.

Read Also
MP: CM Mohan Yadav Announces 2nd Gift Under Ladli Behna Yojana; Forms New Delimitation Commission To...
article-image

A senior officer posted at the directorate of Social Justice department said to the Free Press that various stake holders would be roped in while drafting the new policy. For instance, to focus on better health care facility of elderly people and Health Department would be asked to give inputs. To look after the issues related to elderly women, the women and child development department would be engaged.

“In the present era, old people are becoming victims of cyber crime as well. To protect them from cyber frauds, help of cyber wing of police department will lso be also taken while drafting the policy,” said the officer.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: State Govt Prioritises Solutions For MIHAN-Hit People
Maharashtra: State Govt Prioritises Solutions For MIHAN-Hit People
FPJ Eco Ganesha: Green Warriors Ensure Mumbai Beaches Are Safe Post Ganpati Visarjan
FPJ Eco Ganesha: Green Warriors Ensure Mumbai Beaches Are Safe Post Ganpati Visarjan
ED Files Case Against Religare Enterprise Chairperson, CFO For Cheating And Criminal Conspiracy Amid Burman Family Takeover Battle
ED Files Case Against Religare Enterprise Chairperson, CFO For Cheating And Criminal Conspiracy Amid Burman Family Takeover Battle
Maharashtra Govt Announces 19% Salary Hike For MSEDCL, Mahatransco & MSPGCL Employees
Maharashtra Govt Announces 19% Salary Hike For MSEDCL, Mahatransco & MSPGCL Employees
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Gears Up For Delimitation Of Districts & Divisions; Retired IAS Officer Manoj...
article-image

Former social justice department minister and senior

BJP leader Gopal Bhargava told Free Press that government is giving Rs 1250 to Ladli Behana (maxium of them are young) and at the same time, it is giving Rs 600 to old people. He said that the elderly need more money to meet their basic needs, therefore the government is considering giving Rs 1250 to the elderly as well.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: In Coming Time Working Ladli Behna To Get ₹2K- ₹5K

Madhya Pradesh: In Coming Time Working Ladli Behna To Get ₹2K- ₹5K

MP Weather Updates: Red Alert For Heavy Rain In Many Districts; Intense Evening Showers To Drench...

MP Weather Updates: Red Alert For Heavy Rain In Many Districts; Intense Evening Showers To Drench...

Madhya Pradesh: New Policy For Elderly 'Vradh Jan Rajya Niti' In Offing

Madhya Pradesh: New Policy For Elderly 'Vradh Jan Rajya Niti' In Offing

MP Updates: Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Inaugurates Flyover In Rewa; BJP’s Target Is To Make 10 Cr...

MP Updates: Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Inaugurates Flyover In Rewa; BJP’s Target Is To Make 10 Cr...

MP Updates: Freed From Clutches Of Contractor, 10 Tribals Reach Native Village; People Forced To...

MP Updates: Freed From Clutches Of Contractor, 10 Tribals Reach Native Village; People Forced To...