Madhya Pradesh: New Policy For Elderly 'Vradh Jan Rajya Niti' In Offing | Photo: Pexels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Social Justice department is working on a proposal to frame a new policy for the elderly in Madhya Pradesh. The proposal envisages for better health care needs of the elderly, to protect them from becoming victim of cyber fraud, to protect their interests in terms of ownership of property, rehabilitation issue etc.

At present, the proposal is in the discussion phase. The proposal also envisages to increase the number of shelter homes for the old in the state. The need to frame a new policy for the elderly was first felt in 1999 when state had formed the ‘Vradh Jan Rajya Niti’ to protect the interests of the elderly people. This means that state is drafting new policy for the elderly after a gap of 25 years.

A senior officer posted at the directorate of Social Justice department said to the Free Press that various stake holders would be roped in while drafting the new policy. For instance, to focus on better health care facility of elderly people and Health Department would be asked to give inputs. To look after the issues related to elderly women, the women and child development department would be engaged.

“In the present era, old people are becoming victims of cyber crime as well. To protect them from cyber frauds, help of cyber wing of police department will lso be also taken while drafting the policy,” said the officer.

Former social justice department minister and senior

BJP leader Gopal Bhargava told Free Press that government is giving Rs 1250 to Ladli Behana (maxium of them are young) and at the same time, it is giving Rs 600 to old people. He said that the elderly need more money to meet their basic needs, therefore the government is considering giving Rs 1250 to the elderly as well.