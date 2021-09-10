Madhya Pradesh: New ADG Sagar loves to keep fit, takes plunge into ocean of work

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Perfect fitness does not only mean building body but also maintaining it by doing regular jogging and proper diet, said new additional director general of police DC Sagar.

Sagar who took over as the new additional director general of Shahdol zone made the statement at a press conference on Thursday. He said that his priority would be to check crime against women and to empower them.

A 1992-batch IPS officer Sagar is known for keeping himself fit. Earlier, he was posted as inspector general of police to the Naxal-infested Balaghat area. After that, he worked as additional director general of police (technical services) in the police headquarters.

Sagar is considered as one of the fittest officers in the police department. Doing exercises regularly, taking proper diet and running are the keys to good health, he said. He does exercises daily and takes proper diet. He never takes fast food and is fond of milk, curd, paneer and rotis made of flour of grams.

According to him, one can maintain health with the help of protein diet and by doing exercises. He says after doing exercises, one should have milk-mixed with turmeric and, in the morning, one should take fruits, paneer, almond and sprouted pulses.

He loves cycling and does it several times in a week. Sagar said that the policemen should do patrolling the alleys on bicycles.

On hearing the horns of the police vehicles, the criminals run away, but, when the policemen do patrolling on bicycles, the criminals cannot escape the cops’ eyes, he said. Sagar further said that when he had been posted to Balaghat, his team members used to interact with the villagers to win their hearts.

They informed the people about the benefits of the government’s welfare schcmes, Sagar added. Sagar was born in Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh. His father was in the Indian Army and posted to Lucknow. Sagar’s schooling took place in Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Jammu. He has passed BA honours in history from Hansraj College in Delhi and studied law. His first posting was in Neemuch in MP.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 12:27 AM IST