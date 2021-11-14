Madhya Pradesh: Neta tum hee ho kal ke, Congress to launch Bal Congress on Sunday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath will launch Bal Congress on Children’s Day on Sunday. Former minister Bala Bachhan has been made incharge of Bal Congress, said a party office bearer.

According to party, Bal Congress will be an apolitical and cultural organisation in which children will participate, most of them will be from 16 to 20 years of age. However, other teenagers will also be a part of the wing.

Congress has set a target to enroll five lakh members in Bal Congress in one year. The head of Bal Congress will be called captain. Name of the state captain will be announced on Sunday. Sources in the party said that Lakshya Gupta from Indore will become the first captain. The Bal Congress will have zonal and district captains as well.

“Children will be told about secular nature of Indian Constitution, culture of Congress etc through workshops and training sessions,” said party spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta.

Bal Congress will start membership drive after its launch on Sunday. Theme of the programme for next one year is, Neta tum hee ho kal ke, under which children will be prepared as ideal citizens, added Gupta.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 12:41 AM IST