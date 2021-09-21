Madhya Pradesh: Need to get versed with modern techniques to fight cybercrime, says Home Minister Narottam Mishra

BHOPAL: Home minister Narottam Mishra stressed on the need of an action plan to deal with the emerging trends in cybercrime. The cyber space is rapidly growing and criminals are taking advantage of the scenario, said the minister addressing the Cybercrime Investigation and Intelligence Summit that began on Tuesday.

Mishra was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the ten-day summit, being organised at Police Academy in Bhauri. The summit will witness participation of officials and top cops of different states and also international police (Interpol).

The summit will help us learn the challenges of cyber security and develop skills to prevent criminals from using the cyber space for illicit activities, said the minister. The summit will focus on sharing and learning different aspects of cyber security which is a big challenge before the state and the country. The experts will throw light on loopholes in cyber security and give tips to fix it. The director general of police (DGP) Vivek Johri said the incidents of cybercrime have shot up during Covid-19 period and the summit will help us to develop a system to deal with it, effectively. The cyber frauds are developing new ways to dupe people and such summits will help us track the different groups operating in and outside the country, said the DGP.

Former director of CBI Rishi Shukla and Additional director general of police (ADGP) training Aruna Mohan Rao also addressed the meet.

On the occasion, ADG Cyber cell Yogesh Deshmukh, assistant inspector general (AIG) training Irwin Shah and other officials were present.

