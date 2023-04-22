 Madhya Pradesh: Need steps to check CM Helpline misuse, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Need steps to check CM Helpline misuse, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: Need steps to check CM Helpline misuse, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

No ‘Laat sahib’ in MP, says CM, advises civil servants to remain grounded and humble

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 01:40 AM IST
article-image
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): While he described CM Helpline as a tool for good governance, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, however, felt the need for some improvement in the public grievance apparatus to check its misuse.

Chief minister said that CM Helpline is being misused by some people and complaints are being made on it against elected representatives, sarpanchs and even against government officials and employees to embarrass them. And to close the complaints against them, these people even blackmail them, said the chief minister stressing on the need to use the technology to rectify this lacuna. Chouhan was addressing a programme organised on Civil Service Day at RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration here on Friday.

Advising that one should not be arrogant of being IAS, IPS, IFS officers, the chief minister said that he enjoys hugging people in tattered clothes and sweating after hard work. “The arrogance that I am an IAS officer and will set a person right in two minutes should not be in anyone,” he said.

Stating that every state has its own culture of working, Chouhan said in some states, collectors are ‘Laat Sahab’ but in Madhya Pradesh, this system has been abolished and people can meet collectors and SP with great ease.

Giving new tasks to bureaucrats, the chief minister said the government has decided to embark on a mission from May 10-25 that not even a single problem should be left out whether it is related with mutation or land record.

Praising the lifestyle of tribals, he said tribals don’t worry for tomorrow and celebrate every day as a festival. On the contrary, big investors come to meet him with folded hands seeking various relaxations. “ I feel that these (investors) are the most impoverished persons,” he quipped.

People visit civic bodies in connection with their work and if any corrupt official seeks money in lieu of work it maligns the reputation of the administration, said Chouhan.

Giving a piece of advice, the chief minister said bureaucrats should never become impatient, they need to remain healthy and always work with enthusiasm.

‘Dedicate every second for people’s welfare’

CM reiterated that every second of life should be dedicated for the people’s welfare. “ I am 64-year-old, for how long I will live, 10, 12 or 15 years. Every second of life should be used for others,” he said. 

Read Also
Indore: Parshuram Sena approaches police against Badshah's new song over objectionable lyrics,...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Leopard comes under wheels of train, dies in Morena

MP: Leopard comes under wheels of train, dies in Morena

Bhopal: Medical students vandalise gym, assault trainer

Bhopal: Medical students vandalise gym, assault trainer

Bhopal: Bairagarh youth struck in strife-torn Sudan

Bhopal: Bairagarh youth struck in strife-torn Sudan

PM Modi felicitates Burhanpur collector Bhavya Mittal for excellent work in Jal Jeevan Mission

PM Modi felicitates Burhanpur collector Bhavya Mittal for excellent work in Jal Jeevan Mission

Madhya Pradesh: Need steps to check CM Helpline misuse, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: Need steps to check CM Helpline misuse, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan