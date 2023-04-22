Madhya Pradesh: Need steps to check CM Helpline misuse, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): While he described CM Helpline as a tool for good governance, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, however, felt the need for some improvement in the public grievance apparatus to check its misuse.

Chief minister said that CM Helpline is being misused by some people and complaints are being made on it against elected representatives, sarpanchs and even against government officials and employees to embarrass them. And to close the complaints against them, these people even blackmail them, said the chief minister stressing on the need to use the technology to rectify this lacuna. Chouhan was addressing a programme organised on Civil Service Day at RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration here on Friday.

Advising that one should not be arrogant of being IAS, IPS, IFS officers, the chief minister said that he enjoys hugging people in tattered clothes and sweating after hard work. “The arrogance that I am an IAS officer and will set a person right in two minutes should not be in anyone,” he said.

Stating that every state has its own culture of working, Chouhan said in some states, collectors are ‘Laat Sahab’ but in Madhya Pradesh, this system has been abolished and people can meet collectors and SP with great ease.

Giving new tasks to bureaucrats, the chief minister said the government has decided to embark on a mission from May 10-25 that not even a single problem should be left out whether it is related with mutation or land record.

Praising the lifestyle of tribals, he said tribals don’t worry for tomorrow and celebrate every day as a festival. On the contrary, big investors come to meet him with folded hands seeking various relaxations. “ I feel that these (investors) are the most impoverished persons,” he quipped.

People visit civic bodies in connection with their work and if any corrupt official seeks money in lieu of work it maligns the reputation of the administration, said Chouhan.

Giving a piece of advice, the chief minister said bureaucrats should never become impatient, they need to remain healthy and always work with enthusiasm.

‘Dedicate every second for people’s welfare’

CM reiterated that every second of life should be dedicated for the people’s welfare. “ I am 64-year-old, for how long I will live, 10, 12 or 15 years. Every second of life should be used for others,” he said.