Madhya Pradesh: Nearly 1.5K isolation beds boost fight against Covid; Army, Railways chip in

BHOPAL: Army opened an isolation centre with 150 beds while Railway opened 310 beds in 20 isolation coaches and health department opened a Covid centre with 1000 beds at Motilal Stadium (Lal Parade Ground).

These centres are just like quarantine centre without oxygen facilities. However, if patients need, oxygen will be supplied to them till they are shifted to a proper hospital. There are also a team of doctors and paramedical staff and volunteers who are there to assist the patients and if need be shift them to proper hospital if their condition deteriorates.

The 310 bed isolation centre of the Railways has been set up in 20 isolation coaches at platform No. 6.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) also opened 38 Covid centres. These centres have been opened to counsel Covid patient and provide medicine kits to them.

BMC commissioner KVS Chaudhary said patients are not admitted here. He said counselling is needed as Covid patients often get panic attack and get flustered.

According to doctors, isolation centres are just like quarantine centres to ensure that Covid patients do not spread corona in society.