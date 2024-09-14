Madhya Pradesh: NDDB’s Entry To End Role Of PS Animal Husbandry, MPCDF MD | Photo: Pexels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The role of a few officers in Sanchi will end after the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) takes over the management of Dugdh Sangh (milk federation). Nevertheless, there will be no impact of the pact between NDDB and the state government on the employees of Dugdh Sangh.

As the board of Dugdh Sangh was defunct, the Principal Secretary of the Animal Husbandry Department and the Managing Director of MP Cooperative Dugdh Mahasangh were looking after the work. The role of both officials will end in Dugdh Sangh after NDDB takes over the management of Sanchi.

Instead of the board of directors, the officers of NDDB will work in Dugdh Sangh. To create a strategy for marketing Sanchi products, NDDB will appoint officers. Nevertheless, there will be no change in the status of the employees working in Dugdh Sangh. NDDB will not terminate the services of employees working in the plants and other places. These staff members will be provided training to work more efficiently than they are currently doing.

The marketing of Dugdh Sangh, which was not centralized, was previously done by cooperative bodies. Since these bodies are not experts in marketing, the work was not done properly. Now, NDDB will handle the branding of Sanchi and market milk products through a centralized system.

Govt job became easy as there was no elected board

Handing over Sanchi to NDDB was easy for the government as there was no elected board of Dugdh Sangh. Had there been such a board, the government would have had to propose the decision before handing over Sanchi. Because there is no such board, the government has made some amendments to the MP Cooperative Societies Act before handing over Sanchi to NDDB.