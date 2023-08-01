Madhya Pradesh: NCC Cadet Of Samaritans School Selected For Pre-Army Camp

FPJ

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Harsh Gaur, a student and NCC cadet of the Samaritans senior secondary school of Narmadapuram, has been selected for the pre-army training camp, slated to begin in Chhattisgarh’s capital city, Raipur from Tuesday onwards. The camp will continue till August 10. It is noteworthy that the Samaritans school is affiliated to the 13th MP battalion and keeps organizing camps for NCC cadets from time to time.

Director of the school, Ashutosh Sharma told the media that Gaur’s selection for the camp has brought laurels to the school, as well as to the Narmadapuram town. Principal of the school, Prerna Rawat, NCC manager Pradeep Yadav, associate NCC officer Vijay Prakash Shrivastava, as well as the friend and family of Gaur have extended their best wishes to him. He left for Raipur by train on Monday evening. Subedar Bedram and other staff members of the school were present alongside him at the Narmadapuram railway station.

Principal of the school, Rawat, said that NCC cadets, if selected for the camp, are eligible to be placed in the Indian army, once their training at the camps is completed. The pre-army training camps are organised at three levels, she added.

