 Madhya Pradesh: NCB To Launch Mission Drug Free Campaign In Schools, Colleges
Recently, the agency and Gujarat ATS had raided MD drug factory situated in the city that was making drugs in the factory.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 10:16 PM IST
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) | File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will start Mission Drug Free Campaign in schools and colleges to raise awareness among students against use of drugs, officials said here on Friday. Recently, the agency and Gujarat ATS had raided MD drug factory situated in the city that was making drugs in the factory.

“Schools are the right places to give information about drug hazards. The types of drug and their methods of using should be known to children because any peddler can make the child addicted,” NCB Bhopal Superintendent Chanda told Free Press.

Child addicts to be identified

Under the mission, the child addicts will be identified and arrangements will be made for de-addiction. The students will be given contact number for counselling in case their family or friend needs it.

The students will also be told to inform about use of drug on the campus. A toll free number will be given to them. She said students could also visit Manas portal to use it for their benefit in drug related issues.

The portal is a digital initiative that aims at establishing a user-friendly platform for every citizen to report drug-related matters 24x7.

