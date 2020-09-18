Madhya Pradesh: Navratri; No idol should be more than 6 feet

BHOPAL: The state government on Friday fixed 6 feet as the maximum height of idols of Goddess Durga for Navratri festival to be celebrated next month. Garba dance has not been permitted but cultural and social programme with less than 100 people can be organised with permission of district administration.

Earlier, permission was not given for public celebrations of any festival but after request of religious organisations, government has permitted to install idols of Goddess in Navratri festival.

In a circular, state home department has instructed all district collectors to inform local artistes about the directives so that they don’t make big idols for Navratri festival. The area of pandal has been fixed, which should not be more than10 x 10 square feet.

Citing the reference of Supreme Court, home minister Narottam Mishra said not more than 10 people will be allowed for idol immersion at designated ghats. Shops will remain open till 8 pm except medical stores and hotels. Directives have been issued for stepping up night patrol during Navratri.

SDM Rajesh Gupta said government guidelines will be strictly implemented during Navratri. Covid -19 norms will be strictly implemented to check corona spread at pandal site.