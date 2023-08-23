 Madhya Pradesh: National Webinar On Technology In Education Today
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Nasrullahanj (Madhya Pradesh): A national webinar is going to be held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Degree College under the aegis of principal Chandralekha Sankhla on Thursday.

Coordinator of the event is Bhanwar Singh Palia and Shimpi Maurya is its organiser.

The topic of the webinar is “Addhyan/AdhyapanmeinAdhunik Technique Ka Prayog evamUpoyogita (Use of modern technology in teaching and studying and its utility).

Assistant professor of Delhi University Abhishek Kumar Singh and professor from Meerut University will be the main speakers.

