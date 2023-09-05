Madhya Pradesh: National Teachers’ Award 2023 To Five Teachers Of The State

FPJ web desk

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five teachers of the state were honoured today with the National Teachers Award 2023 on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. President Draupadi Murmu presented the award to Sarika Gharu of Narmadapuram, Chetna Khambete of Indore, Yashpal Singh of Bhopal, Shri Ravikant Mishra of Datia and Seema Agnihotri of Ratlam at a ceremony held in Vigyan Bhavan.Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State for Education Subhash Sarkar and Annapurna Devi were also present in the ceremony. A total of 75 teachers from the country were honoured in the programme.

Sarika Gharu , teacher of Government Higher Secondary School located in Pipariya, Narmadapuram turned her classroom into a Masti ki Pathshala to increase enrollment of tribal students. Due to her hard work, the tribal students of the school received many awards. Chetna Khambete, a teacher of BSF, Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, Indore. has been teaching biology in an interesting way for 18 years. She has developed 3-D models and interactive teaching material for the science laboratory.

Yashpal Singh of Eklavya Adarsh ​​Residential School, Bhopal was awarded for his efforts in the field of education and bringing about social change. Along with imparting knowledge to the students, he has made commendable efforts to create awareness in the society on issues like environmental protection and against evils like child marriage and dowry. Ravikant Mishra of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Bikar, Datia was awarded for making education simple and exciting through the use of technology. He has taken several steps like teaching on his YouTube channel, taking live classes on PM e-Vidya national channels and bringing awareness on important issues like health.

Seema Agnihotri of CM Rise Government Vinoba Higher Secondary School, Ratlam was honoured for making teaching material enjoyable through information technology. To make education interesting, she has organised story reading competitions, newspaper writing, drama and dance competitions by involving the community.