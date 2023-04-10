Madhya Pradesh: National Highway 75E closed for seven months, chances for its reopening look bleak in Singrauli

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Seven months have passed since the National Highway 75E, connecting Singrauli to Sidhi, was closed, because it caved in at Sahjar in the city, but the road is yet to be reconstructed and opened to the public.

The then collector of the district Rajeev Ranjan Meena directed the officials to shut the on September 22 last year.

The Central Government sanctioned a budget for a four-lane road between Siddhi and Singrauli in 2004. The 100-km road has been under construction for the past 19 years.

People of the district demanded construction of the road and protested against the delay, because they were facing problems.

The government had floated tenders, and the contractors started the work. Nonetheless, before the road could be built, the monsoon set in, and the work stopped.

Now, the chances of completion of the road appear bleak.

The administration claimed that they would complete a two-lane road by March this year, so that the commuters might not face any problems.

Although March is over, the road remains incomplete, residents of the area said, adding that accidents are occurring daily because of the potholes on thoroughfare.

Many industrial units have been set up in the district, and all of them use the National Highway 75E, but none of them takes any action to repair it.

Since the previous contractors doing the work of the Sidhi National Highway have been removed, new ones are doing it. Tirupati Buildcon, handling the work, is functioning very slowly.

The officials of the MP Roadways Development Corporation sometimes send notices to the contractor. In protest against the slow progress of the work, Congress leader Praveen Singh, along with the party men, took out a funeral procession of the road on April 1.

When the issue of delay was put up before collector of Singrauli, Arun Kumar Parmar, he avoided a direct reply.

He only said once the construction restarted, he would inform the people about it, Parmar said.