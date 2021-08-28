Madhya Pradesh: National Health Mission order for vaccination on Janmashtami opposed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Employees’ unions have opposed state government’s order to vaccinate people on Krishna Janamasthami, stating that BJP government should respect Hindu sentiments.

They said that vaccination is not justified on national holiday and Hindu festival. It has demanded to withdraw the order.

National Health Mission (NHM), on Saturday, issued order asking nurses, para medical staff to report for work and vaccinate people on Janmashtami festival to be celebrated on August 30, according to NHM officials. As per order, vaccination sessions will be organised as usual on August 30 for teachers.

Mantralayaleen Karamchari Union president Sudhir Nayak said it is a wrong decision to conduct vaccination on festival like Krishna Janmashtami, which is a national holiday. “We observe fast and remain busy in making arrangements for the festival. Under such circumstances, vaccination should not be conducted,” he added.

Madhya Pradesh Swasthya Karamchari Sangh general secretary Laxminarayan Sharma said BJP government is devoted to Hindu ideology and therefore it should consider sentiments of Hindus.

