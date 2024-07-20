Madhya Pradesh: National Green Tribunal Forms Joint Panel Over Encroachment In Tiger Territory | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Saturday formed a five-member joint committee over Chandanpura encroachment in the tiger movement territory.

The joint committee comprises a representative from MoEF &CC, Bhopal, a representative from the principal chief conservator of forest, MP, a representative from the secretary (Environment), MP, a representative from the Central Pollution Control Board and a representative from the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

The Committee was directed to submit an action taken report within six weeks. According to the petitioner, Rashid Noor Khan, a green activist, the Chandanpura Forest Region, situated between Kerwa and Kaliyasot dam that acts as a safety valve in maintaining a delicate ecological balance and is also a tiger habitat and breeding ground due to which this has been notified as protected forest.

However, due to continuous interference, disturbance, encroachment and destruction of forest, tigers are facing the danger of being forcefully removed from this region.

The Western Ring Road Project is the last blow to cut off and fragment the tiger corridor, so that the movement of tigers cease to exist and the breeding ground be made inaccessible to them and that a private educational institute is operating a full-fledged campus in the midst of the tiger habitat without taking any forest clearance under the guise of Student Enrichment Hub, where only extracurricular activities are permitted but does not include academic activities.