Madhya Pradesh: National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi pays obeisance to Shri Peetambara Peeth

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi reached Datia on Friday and paid obeisance to mother Pitambara Peeth.

Congress leaders of the area gave her a warm welcome.

Notably, Priyanka Gandhi had come to Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh to attend a program fro where she visited Datia.

Shri Peetambara Peeth is a complex of Hindu temples and a famous 'shakti peeth' in the country.

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived here in a special plane to offer prayers at the famous temple," Congress MLA from Sevdha constituency in MP, Ghanshyam Singh told PTI.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place in view of her visit and devotees were barred from entering the premises.

The report says that during the temple entry, all the Congress leaders and workers were stopped citing security reasons, later, allowed to enter the temple.

Priyanka Gandhi, before leaving to Lucknow, interacted with the Congress leaders and the villagers. The Congress leaders complained of fake cases being brought against them in Datia. Priyanka assured them of all help and assistance.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 04:45 PM IST