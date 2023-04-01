Madhya Pradesh: National convention on conservation of natural resources begins in Bandrabhan

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A national convention titled “Nadiyon ko Aviral behne do” began in the Bandrabhan auditorium on Saturday. The convention was aimed at addressing issues related to conservation of natural resources and that pertaining to water, forests, inflation, corruption, privatisation. Numerous environmentalists and representatives from across the state were present in the convention.

All the representatives as well as environmentalists who had ensured their presence on the occasion garlanded the photos of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Birsa Munda, Tantya Bhil and Savitribai Phule. After this, all the people present in the convention sang the Jan Prerna Geet in unison, which marked the commencement of the convention.

Professor Kashmir Singh Utpal delivered the welcome address, in which he said that the humans, animals and the natural resources are being constantly displaced under capitalism and fascism, which is quite unfortunate. Following this, the national coordinator of the convention and leader of Narmada BachaoAndolan, Medha Patkar stated that it is the need of the hour to conserve natural resources, such as water, land, forests, trees and others, for which amendments need to be made to the Article 48(A) of the Indian constitution.

She added that tampering with nature is prone to pose threats to the entire universe. As many as five sessions were held in the convention, in which various environmentalists voiced their opinions on conservation of environment.

