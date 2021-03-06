Madhya Pradesh: National Conference on Teachers’ Training recommends, 'Bad schools should be identified, closed'

BHOPAL: The two-day National Conference on Teachers’ Training concluded on Saturday. Bad educational institutions should be identified and closed, besides a plan to implement the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020, from the next session on a pilot basis, were part of the recommendations handed over to the state government. Vidhya Bharti and the school education department jointly organised the conference to mull over training methods and techniques to train teachers for successful implementation of the NEP.

A summary of the concerns and recommendations to implement the NEP was communicated to all during the concluding ceremony. Reading the recommendations, V-C of JNU Jagdish Kumar said that the chief minister had expressed concern over some educational institutes that were breeding terrorists. Considering this, it was decided that bad educational institutes should be identified. “All such institutions violating the prescribed standards should be shut,” said the recommendation.

The new syllabus envisioned by the NEP is ready and will be implemented as a pilot project at some places. A review will be done after completion of the session and anomalies will be rectified and implemented across. School education minister Inder Singh Parmar said that he was all attention for the event and the recommendations would be implemented soon.

Some recommendations