Madhya Pradesh: Narottam Mishra orders probe into headscarf row in Damoh school

Bhopal/ Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra has ordered an inquiry into a controversy over the uniform of a private school in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh.

A poster containing the pictures of some girl students wearing scarves around their heads went viral on social media.

A group of Hindu outfits said the scarves resembled Hijab which the Muslim women wear around their heads. They also alleged that Ganga Jamuna Higher Secondary School was involved in religious conversion.

Mishra told reporters in Bhopal that the district education investigated the case, but there was no complaint about it.

He, however, asked the superintendent of police to inquire the case.

After the poster went viral on social media, there were allegations against the school that it was involved in religious conversion.

Nevertheless, the school management said the students were sporting scarves which every girl student of the school can wear.

There is no pressure on anyone to wear scarf. Chairman of National Child Rights Commission Priyank Kanoongo made a tweet on the poster.

Afterwards, collector of Damoh Mayank Agarwal probed the case and said there had been nothing which indicated that there was religious conversion.

Agarwal said a team comprising town inspector Kotwali and a few officials was set up. During the inquiry, the team members spoke to the parents and the school management, but case had nothing to do with religions conversion.

Hindu outfits, however, demanded cancellation of recognition of the school and said that the inquiry by the officials was wrong.

Agrawal further said there would be another inquiry into the case after Home Minister’s order.

Tehsilder, district education officer and police officer will be part of the team and once the report is received, it will be sent to the Home Minister, the collector said. Hindu outfits also staged a protest at the district collector's office and submitted a memorandum demanding cancellation of the school's registration.

On the other hand, school owner Mustaq Khan said the uniform included the headscarf and nobody was forced to wear it.