Madhya Pradesh: Narottam Mishra in Gwalior to placate unhappy leaders

BHOPAL: Home minister Narottam Mishra was in Gwalior on Sunday to mollify the discontent BJP leaders.

Mishra visited the residences of former ministers Anup Mishra, Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, Maya Singh and Narayan Singh Kushwah.

Of them, three lost the assembly elections in 2018 and another did not get ticket.

By-elections will be held for two seats in Gwalior. These leaders look unhappy after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s crossover to the BJP.

These leaders are worried about their future because the Congress leaders who joined the BJP got tickets for two Gwalior seats.

After a meeting between chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Mishra, the latter has been asked to pacify the discontent leaders of Gwalior.

Mishra tried to pacify these leaders and urged them to work for the party in the by-elections.

According to Pawaiya, Mishra visited Gwalior for the first time after becoming the home minister and that there was nothing else behind his visit. A politician always meets another and there is nothing new in it, he said.