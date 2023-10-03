 Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram Student Stands Third In BU Merit List
Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram Student Stands Third In BU Merit List

Last December, he qualified UGC NET. At present, he is guest faculty at an institute.

Tuesday, October 03, 2023
FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Ayush Kumar, a fourth semester student of MCom, who is enrolled at Narmada College in Narmadapuram, stood third in the merit list released by Barkatullah University (BU) of Bhopal, official sources said. He was awarded trophy, degree and a merit certificate by Governor Mangubhai Patel, higher education minister Mohan Yadav and BU vice-chancellor Dr SK Jain.

It is noteworthy that Kumar holds BCom, MBA degree. Last December, he qualified UGC NET. At present, he is guest faculty at an institute.

Kumar told media that his primary objective was to become self-reliant and remain a learner. He attributed his success to his parents and teachers. Principal of Narmada College Dr ON Choubey congratulated Kumar and said that the youths were the future of the country.

Head of the commerce department of Narmada College, Dr SC Harne congratulated Kumar and wished him success for future. On the occasion, other faculty members Dr RS Bohre, Dr Sanjay Choudhary, Dr Amita Joshi, Dr Preeti Anand Udaipure, Dr Roshni Thapak and others were present.

