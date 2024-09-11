Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram SDM Transferred To Indore

Madhya Pardesh Government Transfers 29 IAS Officers In One Go; Sandeep Kerkatta Now Dy Secretary To CM Mohan Yadav | Representative Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): SDM Neeraj Khare was shifted to Indore on Monday evening. Some people have connected Khare’s transfer with the argument he had with Kushwaha. According to sources, there have been talks about his transfer for a long time. His transfer has nothing to with the altercation between the officer and the legislator. 2 get RI for looting, stabbing man

Judicial magistrate first class Suryapal Singh has awarded two and a half years of imprisonment to each of the two looters and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of them. The accused are Umesh Mehra, resident of Nala Mohalla, Itarsi and Ganesh Bhalerao, resident of Dhanegaon Tanda, Aurangabad district.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Children Wade Through Mud To Reach School In Chhatarpur

According to prosecution officer Rajkumar Nema, complainant in the case Murari Thakur was going out of platform number 7 of Itarsi railway station to take food on September 13 last year. He took the railway foot over-bridge to get out of the station. When he was walking over the bridge, Thakur came across two persons Ganesh and Umesh.

They waylaid Thakur and told him to hand over the money he had in his pocket. Both of them then whipped out knives and stabbed him in the hip. They also took out his purse from his pocket and ran away. In his complaint, Thakur said his wallet contained his voter’s ID card, photo copy of Aadhar card, two currency notes of Rs 200 and one currency of Rs 100. On the basis of the complaint, the police inquired into the case and laid their hands on the criminals.