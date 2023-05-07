 Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram police hold domination march to maintain law and order
Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram police hold domination march to maintain law and order

The march was taken out following orders issued by Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena, which lasted for 2-and-a-half hours.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Senior police officials and other police personnel conducted domination march on Saturday to keep law and order in check. The march was taken out following orders issued by Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena, which lasted for 2-and-a-half hours.

According to official sources, the domination march began from Kotwali. Inspector General of Police Irshad Wali, Deputy Inspector General of Police Jagat Singh Kushwaha, Superintendent of Police Dr Gurkaran Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police AP Singh, SDOP Parag Saini and Dehat police station incharge Sanjay Chowksey, along with scores of other police personnel took part.

Apart from Narmadapuram, police personnel posted in other six sub divisions conducted a separate march to meet the objective. In Itarsi, under the leadership of SDOP Mahendra Singh Chouhan, TI Ramsnehi Chouhan and other police personnel took out a foot march.

