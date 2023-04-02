Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram commissioner reviews progress of Ladli Behna Yojana

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Narmadapuram division Shriman Shukla chaired a meeting at Betul collectorate on Friday. At the meeting, he reviewed the progress of Ladli Behna Yojana and Jal Jeevan mission and issued necessary instructions to the officials concerned.

As the meeting commenced, Commissioner Shukla said that the details of the Ladli Behna Yojana should be widely propagated so that no beneficiary of the scheme was left out. He added that if carelessness was observed in the effective implementation of the scheme, strict action would be taken against the officials concerned.

Post this, he directed the rural development department officials to ensure that adequate supply of water during the summer season. He emphasised that no area of the division should face water scarcity.

With regard to the Ladli Behna Yojana, he said that along with the registrations for the scheme, the officials should also get e-KYC works of the beneficiaries completed during the process. He further said that the officials’ work also encompassed providing details about the scheme to beneficiaries and busting all myths related to it.