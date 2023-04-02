 Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram commissioner reviews progress of Ladli Behna Yojana
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram commissioner reviews progress of Ladli Behna Yojana

Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram commissioner reviews progress of Ladli Behna Yojana

As the meeting commenced, Commissioner Shukla said that the details of the Ladli Behna Yojana should be widely propagated so that no beneficiary of the scheme was left out.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 09:07 PM IST
article-image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Narmadapuram division Shriman Shukla chaired a meeting at Betul collectorate on Friday. At the meeting, he reviewed the progress of Ladli Behna Yojana and Jal Jeevan mission and issued necessary instructions to the officials concerned.

As the meeting commenced, Commissioner Shukla said that the details of the Ladli Behna Yojana should be widely propagated so that no beneficiary of the scheme was left out. He added that if carelessness was observed in the effective implementation of the scheme, strict action would be taken against the officials concerned.

Post this, he directed the rural development department officials to ensure that adequate supply of water during the summer season. He emphasised that no area of the division should face water scarcity.

With regard to the Ladli Behna Yojana, he said that along with the registrations for the scheme, the officials should also get e-KYC works of the beneficiaries completed during the process. He further said that the officials’ work also encompassed providing details about the scheme to beneficiaries and busting all myths related to it.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Congress organises Satyagraha in Narmadapuram
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Residents of village deprived of ration from five months in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Residents of village deprived of ration from five months in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram commissioner reviews progress of Ladli Behna Yojana

Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram commissioner reviews progress of Ladli Behna Yojana

Madhya Pradesh: Betul win first match at night kabaddi contest

Madhya Pradesh: Betul win first match at night kabaddi contest

Bhopal: Tiger kills youth in Bandhavgarh Reserve, Rs 8 lakh compensation announced

Bhopal: Tiger kills youth in Bandhavgarh Reserve, Rs 8 lakh compensation announced

2023 Asian Paracanoe Championships: Three state athletes to take part

2023 Asian Paracanoe Championships: Three state athletes to take part