Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram Collector, SP Review Preparations Being Ensured For Smooth Conduct Of Nagdwari Mela

FPJ

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The collector of Narmadapuram, Neeraj Kumar Singh and the Superintendent of police (SP) of the district, Dr Gurkaran Singh reviewed the preparations being ensured to make the Nagdwari mela, slated to be held in the Pachmarhi hill station of the district, a success. Notably, the fair will be held from August 12 till August 22 at the hill station.

On Saturday, the duo reached Pachmarhi and chaired a meeting, during which they took stock of all the preparations. They also issued necessary instructions to all the officials concerned. Collector Singh instructed that a proper rate list must be given by the cab drivers, ferrying the visitors of the fair to the place where it is being conducted, so that no discrepancies surface in the fare being taken from the visitors. He further said that temporary water-proof tents must also be camped at close quarters to the Pachmarhi bus stand, to facilitate the convenience of those who choose to halt there for the night.

Following this, Collector Singh issued instructions to the regional transport department and said that the entry of Volvo double-decker buses shall remain prohibited into the hill station, until the fair concludes. He said that the decision is being taken to avoid unfavourable situations such as traffic gridlocks. Along with this, the excise department was directed to pull the plug on possession and transportation of illicit liquor, and ensure preparations of proper food and shelter for the personnel in charge of the fair.