Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram Collector Directs Sector Officers To Include Names Of New Voters, Women

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh have held a meeting with the sector officers of Sohagpur and Pipariya to ensure that the voter's list is properly made.

The names of voters who have left will be included in the list till August 31. A special camp is being held from August 28 to 31 to include the names of voters.

The Aganwadi workers are visiting door-to-door to include voters, especially those who are aged 18 to 19 years and women.

The Aganwadi workers will help voters to fill the forms for inclusion of their names in the list.

The sector officers will also be in the field to get new names included in the list.

Neeraj Kumar Singh, also the electoral officer of the district, issued directives to the sector officers.

The period from August 28 to 31 is the last opportunity to include voters’ names in the list.

He told the sector officers that the names of voters aged 18 and 19 years and those of women should not be left out.

Those who will attain 18 years on October 1 should be included in the voter’s list.

Registration and assistant registration officers should monitor the work inclusion of new names with sector officers, Singh said.

Both collector and SP reviewed the sensitive and critical polling booths.

They directed the sector officers to identify critical and sensitive booths and work accordingly.

Gurukaran Singh directed the sector officers and the police officials that there should not be violation of the model code of conduct, violation of the Arms Act and illegal sale of liquor.

He told the sector officers and the sector police officers to jointly check the polling booths.

Both collector and SP inspected the strong rooms of Pipariya and Sohagpur. They also directed the sector officers to make arrangements for distribution of election materials.

