 Madhya Pradesh: Narmada College Janbhagidari Samiti Meet Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Narmada College Janbhagidari Samiti Meet Held

Madhya Pradesh: Narmada College Janbhagidari Samiti Meet Held

The budget for furniture, computer laboratory, and other facilities was also passed at the meeting.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 02:28 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of Janbhagidari Samiti was held at Narmada College for the academic session of 2023-24 on Wednesday.

Legislator Sitasharan Sharma was the chief guest. Besides Sharma, sub-divisional magistrate and nodal officer Ashish Pandey, MP’s representative Manish Pardesi, MLA’s representative, Dinesh Chokse, representative of chairperson of Nagar Palika Mahendra Yadav and others were present at the meeting.

Secretary of Janbhagidari and principal ON Choube said several proposals had been approved at the meeting.

One of the important proposals was setting up a library for the students of BA LLB course.

The budget for furniture, computer laboratory, and other facilities was also passed at the meeting.

The issue of teachers’ appointment and that of admission fee were also discussed.

Read Also
Bhopal: Shivraj-Cabinet Nods To 4th Pay Scale To Employees Completing 35 Yrs Of Service, New Tehsils...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Huge Amount Of Money Spent On Pond, But No Water In It

Madhya Pradesh: Huge Amount Of Money Spent On Pond, But No Water In It

Madhya Pradesh: Narmada College Janbhagidari Samiti Meet Held

Madhya Pradesh: Narmada College Janbhagidari Samiti Meet Held

Madhya Pradesh: If Afflicted With Conjunctivitis, Keep Away From Mobile, TV

Madhya Pradesh: If Afflicted With Conjunctivitis, Keep Away From Mobile, TV

Madhya Pradesh: Govt Has Worked For People’s Welfare, Says  Vijayvargiya

Madhya Pradesh: Govt Has Worked For People’s Welfare, Says  Vijayvargiya

Madhya Pradesh: Bamitha Police Crack Two Robbery Cases, Nab Three Accused In Connection With The...

Madhya Pradesh: Bamitha Police Crack Two Robbery Cases, Nab Three Accused In Connection With The...