Madhya Pradesh: Narmada College Janbhagidari Samiti Meet Held

FPJ

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of Janbhagidari Samiti was held at Narmada College for the academic session of 2023-24 on Wednesday.

Legislator Sitasharan Sharma was the chief guest. Besides Sharma, sub-divisional magistrate and nodal officer Ashish Pandey, MP’s representative Manish Pardesi, MLA’s representative, Dinesh Chokse, representative of chairperson of Nagar Palika Mahendra Yadav and others were present at the meeting.

Secretary of Janbhagidari and principal ON Choube said several proposals had been approved at the meeting.

One of the important proposals was setting up a library for the students of BA LLB course.

The budget for furniture, computer laboratory, and other facilities was also passed at the meeting.

The issue of teachers’ appointment and that of admission fee were also discussed.