Madhya Pradesh: Narendra Modi to inaugurate 750 MW solar power project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the operationalisation of a 750 MW solar power project at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, as part of India's commitment to increase its share of renewable power in the energy mix.

The project comprises three power generating units of 250 MW each in a solar park. The solar park is being developed by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd, a joint venture company of Madhya Pradesh UrjaVikas Nigam Ltd, and Solar Energy Corp of India, with central government assistance of 1.38 bln rupees.

The joint venture company through a reverse auction process selected Mahindra Renewables Pvt Ltd, ACME Jaipur Solar Power Pvt Ltd, and Arinsun Clean Energy Pvt Ltd for the project. Tariffs from the Rewa project have been set at 2.97 rupees per unit with a tariff of 0.05 rupees per unit over 15 years and a levelised rate of 3.30 rupees per unit over 25 years.

Delhi Metro Rail Corp will receive 24% of the energy from the project and the state-owned power distribution companies in Madhya Pradesh will get the remaining 76%. By 2022, India plans to have 175 GW of installed renewable energy capacity, with solar accounting for 100 GW.