Madhya Pradesh: Nadda, Shivraj to take care of 28 seats, Shah to focus on Chhindwara

ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun to make a strategy for the Lok Sabha election.

BJP’s national president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other leaders will take care of 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, and Amit Shah will focus on Chhindwara. There are 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

In-charges have been appointed for the seats that the party lost in 2019. Union minister Giriraj Singh has been made in-charge of Chhindwara. Shah, who will keep an eye on the seat, is visiting Chhindwara on March 25 when he will take feedback on the constituency.

He will also formally start working in the constituency for the Parliamentary election.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Nakul Nath defeated the BJP candidate Nathan Shah Kavreti by a margin of 38,000 votes.

After the defeat, BJP felt had the party candidate been slightly better the BJP would have won the poll.

The BJP may put up some senior leader against Congress MP Nakul Nath, son of MPCC president Kamal Nath.

According to sources in the BJP, it is Shah who will take a decision on the party candidate from Chhindwara. The party has also begun to work on it.

The party is also making a strategy for 28 seats which it won in 2019. Central leaders of the party will soon visit these seats. A survey was also conducted for the Lok Sabha election.