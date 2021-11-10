Madhya Pradesh: My life is in danger, claims Dalit BJP MLA who staged sit-in outside collector bungalow

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA Rajesh Prajapati on Wednesday accused the district collector of harassing him mentally and that his life is in danger.

The MLA while talking to the media said that the collector can do anything with him. "He can put any charges on me and harass me. What he did in Hoshangabad with the SDM is not hidden. My life is in danger."

Notably, BJP MLA Rajesh Prajapati sat on a dharna outside the residence of the District Collector in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Tuesday night alleging that the latter is not meeting him as he is a Dalit.

According to the BJP MLA, he was waiting to meet the collectorate since 5 pm.

"I want to meet him regarding some issues of my constituency but he is avoiding me. He is meeting others but not me. Why a Dalit MLA is not being heard," Prajapati said.

Rajesh Prajapati represents the Chandla Assembly constituency.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 04:11 PM IST