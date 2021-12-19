Madhya Pradesh: Murderer’s mother held for hiding evidence

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): The city police on Saturday claimed to have worked out the murder of a youth in a farmland in Kaimori village under Slimnabad police station, sources said.

The police said that a land dispute led to the murder of the youth and that the mother of the murderer had burnt his clothes which were specked with blood.

The mother of the accused was also arrested for hiding evidence, but the accused is still on the run.

A resident of Devri village Ramsewak Patel informed the police on December 9 that the body of a 34-year-old man Rajesh aka Bhola was lying in his house in the farmland in Kaimori village.

The police sent the body which bore the injury marks of some sharp-edged weapons to a hospital for postmortem. A murder case was registered against some unidentified criminals.

The police came to know that Rajesh had a land dispute with Sandeep Thakur who has been missing from the village since the day of the incident.

Thakur who polished off Bhola left his clothes at his house and ran away after changing his dress.

His mother burnt the clothes to hide the evidence, the police said.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Election process for OBC Panchayat posts deferred

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 12:13 AM IST