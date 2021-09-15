Madhya Pradesh: Murderer of 21-year-old girl arrested in Meerut

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The murderer of a 21-year-old girl Poonam Kesarwani fell into the police trap on Monday, senior officers said on Tuesday.

The accused Rohit Rajput, who polished off Poonam on Pagara road in Shashtri Nagar under Moti Nagar police station on September 2 for spurning his advances, was arrested in Meerut.

The Sagar police formed teams after instructions from inspector general of police Anil Sharma and superintendent of police Atul Singh to catch the culprit.

The team raided various hideouts of Rajput in Chhatarpur, Gwalior and nearby districts, but the police could not lay their hands on Rohit.

Senior police officers, however, continued to monitor the actions of the team. They also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head.

The team also took feedback on the criminal from his relatives and came to know that he had gone out of the district.

With the help of his mobile number, the police traced his location in Uttar Pradesh. The senior officers, then, set up a special squad that arrested Rohit from Civil Lines in Meerut.

Singh said that the criminal had taken refuge in a house of one of his relatives in Meerut. The murder sent shockwaves through the district where people were angry with the police.

The members of Kesarwani community and other people took out a candle march against the police department. The Congress and other political parties also staged sit-ins demanding the arrest of Rohit.

The incident put a question mark on the functioning of the police department. Poonam was shot dead when she was returning home from the college with her brother on a bike.

No sooner had she got off the bike than Rohit caught hold of her hand and dragged her a few feet away from his brother.

Before shooting Poonam dead, Rohit had beaten up her family members who came to her rescue. The girl died on the spot. The accused ran away after the incident.

In the meantime, the members of Kesarwani community demanded capital punishment for Rohit.

