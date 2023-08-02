Madhya Pradesh: Municipality Makes Cleanliness Survey-23 Zero-Waste Event

FPJ

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Cleanliness Survey-2023 was made a zero-waste event. Giving installments of payment for constructing houses under the PM housing scheme by the Chief Minister was included in the event.

No waste produced during the cleanliness survey. To reduce the amount of garbage, many people made organic manure in their houses. Several residents of the city and self-help groups were given certificates for it.

One of the self-help groups Mekalsuta is working to make innovative items from plastic bottles.

Similarly, the women members of Kuber self-help group and Lakshmi Narayan Society are making organic manure from the household garbage.

On the other hand, an employee of Nagar Palika Ishwar Das is making four types of manure in his house. Nagar Palika has honoured all of them. Chief municipal officer Navneet Pandey said organic fertiliser could be made with the help of household garbage. Such fertiliser is good for the environment, Pandey said, adding that those who are making fertiliser at home will be honoured.

Chairperson of Nagar Palika Neetu Mahendra Yadav appealed to the residents to hand over the dry garbage to the vehicles of the civic body, and make compost manure at home with the wet waste.

