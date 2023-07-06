Madhya Pradesh: Municipal Officials Directed To Recover Rent From Shopkeepers

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Chief municipal officer SS Yadav has voiced concern over the condition of the civic body.

The civic body is unable to pay salary to its employees, since the officials are unable to recover rent from shopkeepers.

Yadav held a meeting with the officials of the municipal corporation to improve the working of the municipal body.

He directed an officer of the department, Pradeep Sharma, to set up eight teams and tell each team to collect Rs 2 lakh a month.

He also asked Sharma to monitor the work of the teams and submit a report to him and to the commissioner.

Similarly, the branch in-charges have been told to see the Prime Minister’s Swanidhi Yojna and PM Awas Yojna are implemented.

He directed the officials to complete the work within time limit and dispose the complaints lodged through CM Helpline with satisfaction of the complainants.

Yadav told the officials that the instructions of collector Ankit Asthana issued at the time-limit meeting should be followed and bring the district to ‘Grade-A’ in terms of dispose of complaints filed through CM Helpline.

Fruit market cleaned

There was a heap of garbage in the fruit market in the city. The fruit-sellers were putting their vehicles in the middle of the road, causing traffic jams daily.

Chief Municipal Officer SS Yadav inspected the city and got the fruit market cleaned up.

The fruit-sellers were told to systematicall keep their vehicles to avoid traffic congestion.

After the garbage was removed and vehicles were arranged, traffic flow in the area was smooth.