e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Municipal council reviews progress of work in Sagar

Madhya Pradesh: Municipal council reviews progress of work in Sagar

Yakrit Jadia said that the projects were to be finished by last year, but that did not happen, so she wanted to know the reasons for delay in those projects.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The municipal council has discussed various including progress of development projects, official sources said on Tuesday.

The members of the council, including its chairman Vrindavan Ahirwar, Mayor Sangita Sushil Tiwari, Commissioner Chandrashekhar Shukla and others were present at the meeting.

The council also reviewed the progress of work done by Tata Company.  Councillor Shailendra Thakur said that at the previous meeting it had been decided that the projects of Tata and sewage work would be reviewed, but it was not done. 

Yakrit Jadia said that the projects were to be finished by last year, but that did not happen, so she wanted to know the reasons for delay in those projects.

In the last meeting, the officials assured that the projects would be completed within two months, so they must tell how much work was left, the councillor said.

During the discussion, the councillors showed unhappiness about the work of Tata Company and Sewerage. An official of the Tata Company who was also present at the meeting informed the Parishad about the work.

Ahirwar said that Tata Company and Sewerage should provide information about the progress of work going on in various wards.

He also said that there should be a zonal meeting of the wards so that the councilors may know about the work. Arjit Construction has been assigned the work of constructing Mangal Bhawan in 48 wards because of the rates the company cited.

Smart City Limited, Sagar, is constructing a stadium on the premises of the Nigam’s stadium. The mayor’s council has approved shifting of a park from outside the stadium so that a parking lot can be constructed there.

Movements of stray animals in the city also figures in the discussion. Shukla advised the Parishad to take a decision on imposing tax on pet dogs.

The Parishad has decided that those who keep dogs have to pay tax for which a proposal will be made.

Read Also
Mumbai: Swiggy delivery agent's bike catches fire near Sagar Hotel at Nagpada; Watch
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Municipal council reviews progress of work in Sagar

Madhya Pradesh: Municipal council reviews progress of work in Sagar

Bhopal: Dearness allowance of government employees hiked by 9%

Bhopal: Dearness allowance of government employees hiked by 9%

Madhya Pradesh: Smart City work goes at a snail’s pace, citizens face problems in Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: Smart City work goes at a snail’s pace, citizens face problems in Jabalpur

Bhopal: Kaushiki’s performance delights audience at Bharat Bhawan

Bhopal: Kaushiki’s performance delights audience at Bharat Bhawan

Lending life to stones in Bhopal: 16 sculptors from across India take part in 20-day camp Sarjana

Lending life to stones in Bhopal: 16 sculptors from across India take part in 20-day camp Sarjana