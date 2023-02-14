Madhya Pradesh: Municipal council reviews progress of work in Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The municipal council has discussed various including progress of development projects, official sources said on Tuesday.

The members of the council, including its chairman Vrindavan Ahirwar, Mayor Sangita Sushil Tiwari, Commissioner Chandrashekhar Shukla and others were present at the meeting.

The council also reviewed the progress of work done by Tata Company. Councillor Shailendra Thakur said that at the previous meeting it had been decided that the projects of Tata and sewage work would be reviewed, but it was not done.

Yakrit Jadia said that the projects were to be finished by last year, but that did not happen, so she wanted to know the reasons for delay in those projects.

In the last meeting, the officials assured that the projects would be completed within two months, so they must tell how much work was left, the councillor said.

During the discussion, the councillors showed unhappiness about the work of Tata Company and Sewerage. An official of the Tata Company who was also present at the meeting informed the Parishad about the work.

Ahirwar said that Tata Company and Sewerage should provide information about the progress of work going on in various wards.

He also said that there should be a zonal meeting of the wards so that the councilors may know about the work. Arjit Construction has been assigned the work of constructing Mangal Bhawan in 48 wards because of the rates the company cited.

Smart City Limited, Sagar, is constructing a stadium on the premises of the Nigam’s stadium. The mayor’s council has approved shifting of a park from outside the stadium so that a parking lot can be constructed there.

Movements of stray animals in the city also figures in the discussion. Shukla advised the Parishad to take a decision on imposing tax on pet dogs.

The Parishad has decided that those who keep dogs have to pay tax for which a proposal will be made.

