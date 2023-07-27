 Madhya Pradesh: MPWLC Regional Manager Arrested For Accepting ₹10k Bribe
Madhya Pradesh: MPWLC Regional Manager Arrested For Accepting ₹10k Bribe

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Regional Manager of Madhya Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Corporation (MPWLC) was arrested by Lokayukta officials on Thursday for accepting a bribe of Rs 10k.

The accused, identified as Sandeep Bisariya, was caught accepting the bribe from the Warehouse Manager, in exchange for granting him a favorable warehouse rental deal.

He had demanded a bribe for approving the manager's request to lower the warehouse rent.

The Lokayukta's team promptly acted on the complaint and laid a trap to catch the corrupt official in the act.

The accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

