Madhya Pradesh MP's Gear Up For Modi Cabinet Reshuffle; Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia Front-Runners

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst a flurry of activities surrounding the formation of the Modi cabinet in Delhi, prominent figures from Madhya Pradesh have emerged as potential contenders for ministerial positions. Among them, the names of Vidisha MP Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Guna-Shivpuri MP Jyotiraditya Scindia are at the forefront.

Chouhan, who arrived in Delhi on Sunday morning, engaged in discussions with other MPs at the Madhya Pradesh Bhavan before joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a tea-party at his residence.

Dhar’s MP Savitri Thakur to be included in Modi cabinet?

It is also speculated that Savitri Thakur, the two-time MP from Dhar, might be included in the Modi cabinet. Thakur also headed to the Prime Minister's residence for the tea party. However, she remained tight-lipped about her potential role in the cabinet reshuffle.

As she left the Madhya Pradesh Bhavan, former minister and Chairman of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission, Vidhayak Antar Singh Arya said, "You've become a minister."

Possibility for Tikamgarh MP as well

Meanwhile,Veerendra Khateek, elected for the eighth time from Tikamgarh, may also find a place in the Modi cabinet.

In another development, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav is expected to arrive in Delhi shortly. All state MPs have been present in Delhi for the past two days. Narendra Modi, the leader of the NDA parliamentary party, is scheduled to take oath as Prime Minister for the third time at 7:15 PM at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier today, he paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at their memorials before paying respects to the martyrs at the National War Memorial.