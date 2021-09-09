Madhya Pradesh: MPPTCL sets up security system to prevent cyber hacking

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh power transmission company (MPPTC) state load dispatch centre, Jabalpur became the first centre to establish the ëcyber crisis managementí in the country to protect its power supply network, informed the officials on Thursday.

Now the whole Madhya Pradesh power transmission company (MPPTC) will be secure from any cyber attack.

MPPTC managing director Sunil Tiwari told Free Press that Centre had issued an advisory to the state power utilities to introduce a cyber security system at their centers. On this without taking help of cyber expert, the in-house engineers prepared the crisis management programme with their own, he added.

He further added that the programme was certified by the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). The programme is capable to face the international cyber attacks, this programme is capable to face the attack on load dispatch centres and others.

Earlier Mumbai had faced the cyber attack in which the city became stand still for hours. Taking the lesson from the incident the programme was prepared.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:44 PM IST