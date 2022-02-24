Madhya Pradesh: MPPSC issues supplementary list of 64 selected doctors

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) issued a supplementary list of 64 selected doctors recently, according to Directorate of Health (DH) officials. Forty three of the selected 64 doctors have been asked to fill their choice of postings by February 27, in order of merit. This comes days after cancellation of the appointments of 94 doctors by the directorate of health (DH) Madhya Pradesh for their failure to join the duty within the stipulated time.

According to the DH order, earlier, MPPSC had issued a list of 495 doctors and the Directorate of Health had cancelled the appointment of 94 of the medicos as they failed to join the duty within the given time. The directorate had cancelled their appointment in one go. The appointment was made through Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC).

Now, MPPSC has issued a supplementary list of 64 doctors, 63 of them are from OBC category and one from EWS, official said. In order of merit, 43 candidates have been given time till February 27, for filling their choice of postings, he added.

MPPSC had issued an advertisement for recruitment of medical officers (MOs) on July 20, 2021 for 865 posts—Scheduled Tribes(295), Other Backward Class (OBC—485), EWS(86). Two hundred eighty five of them were for women—scheduled tribes (97), OBC (180) and EWS (28).

