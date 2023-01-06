Madhya Pradesh: Mpl officials chair meeting to ensure preparations for Khel Mahotsav, Republic Day in Seoni-Malwa

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Officials of the Seoni-Malwa municipality of Narmadapuram chaired a meeting on Friday to discuss the preparations for the 11-day long Khel Mahotsav and Republic Day celebrations.

It is noteworthy that the Khel Mahotsav (sports festival) will be organised for the first time in the Seoni-Malwa town, which has been titled “Khelega Seoni Malwa- Jeetega Seoni Malwa”.

President of Seoni-Malwa municipality, Ritesh Jain chaired the meeting, in which SDM Anil Kumar Jain and SDOP Akansha Chaturvedi were also present. President Jain told the media that the Khel Mahotsav shall begin in the town on January 13 and will continue till January 23, 2023. He added that various sports competition will be organised at the Khel Mahotsav, for both boys and girls. He, however also said that only the children belonging to the Seoni-Malwa assembly will be able to take part in the competition.

Adding to the statements, he said that the Khel Mahotsav will begin with a mini marathon, which will take place at 9 am on January 13. He further added that the teams faring well in the mini marathon shall be felicitated on Republic Day. Competition will be organised in Athletics, long jump, table tennis, volleyball, cricket, chess, kabaddi and various other sports.