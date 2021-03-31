Madhya Pradesh: MPBSE helpline will be operational on Thursday

Bhopal: The helpline for students, parents and teachers will begin on April 1. This helpline is run by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. The helpline will start functioning from 8 am to 8 pm on Thursday. The toll-free number is 1800-2330175.

An MP Board official said that the helpline was being started especially for the students appearing for their Class X and XII examinations scheduled to start within a month. However, the helpline can also be accessed by parents and teachers.

An expert panel of child psychologists, teachers of various subjects and motivational specialists will remain on duty to counsel students and parents alike.

“The Board helpline has been successful in counselling students and driving students away from suicidal tendencies,” said one of the counsellors. Subject teachers help students with a specific problem on some specific topic.

Not only students of the MP Board, but students from other education boards, too, approach the board’s helpline in large numbers. They have also benefited from the subject experts on the helpline, the official said.