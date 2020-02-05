Madhya Pradesh: MPBSE Helpline for students to deal with exam stress

BHOPAL: Students taking Board examinations are calling up MP Board Helpline to know how to prepare, how to get good marks and how to study. Even their parents have also sought advice on how to keep their children stress-free during examinations.
The board is receiving 300 calls daily from students as well as their parents. It has so far received 8,132 calls (from January 1 to February 4, 2020).
The Class 10 and 12 examinations of the MP Board of Secondary Education will begin from March 1 and 2, respectively. Since 2007, the Board runs helpline for students on toll free number 18002330175 from February to July every year. But last year, the helpline number is available for students round the year from 8am to 8pm.
Director of Vigyan Kendra Hemant Sharma told Free Press, “Now, we are receiving calls on exam-related queries. Most of students asking how to prepare for the examination in less time, how to memorise and how to get more marks.”
“We also get questions related to subjects. We also have contact numbers of experts of various subjects. The students call and ask their queries,” he added.
He further said, “We are not only getting calls from students but also from their parents across the state. The parents ask about their children not taking interest in study etc. Some local parents and students also visit the office for this purpose.”
“We run helpline in three shifts – from 8 am to 8pm round the year for pre-examination, during examination, post examination, career counseling, and counseling after the supplementary exam. For this, we have 18 counsellors.”
FAQ by students:
How to prepare for examination in less time?
How to prepare subject wise?
How to memorise?
How to concentrate on studies?
Please tell some important questions?
Please tell writing pattern.
What to do for getting good marks?
FAQ by parents:
How to take care of children during exams?
What kind of foods should be given?
How to keep them stress-free?
