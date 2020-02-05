Madhya Pradesh: MPBSE Helpline for students to deal with exam stress

BHOPAL: Students taking Board examinations are calling up MP Board Helpline to know how to prepare, how to get good marks and how to study. Even their parents have also sought advice on how to keep their children stress-free during examinations.

The board is receiving 300 calls daily from students as well as their parents. It has so far received 8,132 calls (from January 1 to February 4, 2020).

The Class 10 and 12 examinations of the MP Board of Secondary Education will begin from March 1 and 2, respectively. Since 2007, the Board runs helpline for students on toll free number 18002330175 from February to July every year. But last year, the helpline number is available for students round the year from 8am to 8pm.

Director of Vigyan Kendra Hemant Sharma told Free Press, “Now, we are receiving calls on exam-related queries. Most of students asking how to prepare for the examination in less time, how to memorise and how to get more marks.”